CBOA Financial, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings of $1,061,000 in 4Q 2022

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced that consolidated net income for quarter ending December 31, 2022 increased 5.6% to $1.06 million, from $1.01 million in the third quarter of this year.
"2022 was a tremendous year for Commerce Bank of Arizona. The Bank achieved strong improvement in nearly every financial category. Our growth and earnings reflect the consistent and resilient performance of our highly talented lending team," stated Chris Webster, President and CEO. "Net Income increased to $3.46 million which was an increase of 19.8% over fiscal 2021. Fully diluted Earnings per Share was $0.33/share, a 17.9% increase during the year" Webster added. Webster went on to say, "While we are very pleased with our 2022 performance, we continue to closely monitor our local market environments and the impact of ongoing increases in inflation and interest rates. Although the Bank's non-performing assets to total assets ratio decreased to a historic low point of a single basis point, we remain vigilant on monitoring our customers' performance and their ability to absorb these challenging macro-economic influences."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
- $41 million in new loans funded during the quarter.
- Net Interest Income increased 9.5% compared to the third quarter.
- Net Income exceeded $1 million for the second consecutive quarter.
Operational Highlights
Net loan growth for the full year was $50.3 million, a 21.8% increase over 2021. The Bank's Net Interest Margin increased to 4.79% in the fourth quarter. Non-performing assets which includes Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) are $3 thousand or 0.001% of assets, down from $1.4 million or 0.41% of assets at prior year-end.
Balance Sheet
Total assets decreased by 0.6% to $370.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased 7.4% compared to $344.6 million a year ago.
Gross loans increased $50.3 million year-over-year, ending the fourth quarter 2022 at $281 million. Total deposits remained at $306 million year-over-year.
The Allowance for Loan Losses totaled $3.7 million at December 2022, or 1.32% of loans, down from 1.46% the previous quarter due to loan growth.
Shareholders' equity increased to $29 million at December 31, 2022, from $26.5 million the preceding quarter due to earnings, proceeds of warrant exercises which were granted as part of the Company's 20147 capital raise, and an increase in unrealized gains on securities. At December 31, 2022, tangible book value was $2.84 per share compared to $2.71 per share at September 30, 2022 and $3.12 per share a year ago. The Bank's December 2022 Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 10.31%, compared to 9.87% at December 31, 2021.
Capital Management
Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at December 31, 2022 as well as during all other quarters of 2022. Capital ratios are presented below.
About the Company
Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc. is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, please visit: www.commercebankaz.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information
Dollars in thousands - Unaudited
For the quarter ended
Year to Date
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Summary Income Data
Interest Income
4,705
4,134
3,453
15,755
14,125
Interest expense
368
174
131
830
829
Net Interest Income
4,337
3,960
3,322
14,925
13,296
Provision for (reduction in) loan losses
-
-
155
37
494
Non-interest income
156
106
124
802
352
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities
-
-
-
-
2
Non-interest expense
3,062
2,709
2,377
11,017
9,781
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,431
1,357
914
4,673
3,375
Provision for income tax
370
352
366
1,210
515
Net Income
1,061
1,005
548
3,463
2,860
Per Share Data
Shares outstanding end-of-period
10,214
9,759
9,356
10,214
9,356
Earnings per common share ($'s)
0.10
0.10
0.06
0.34
0.31
Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)
0.10
0.10
0.05
0.33
0.28
Cash dividend declared
-
-
-
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
29,012
26,461
29,197
29,012
29,197
Tangible Book value per share ($'s)
2.84
2.71
3.12
2.84
3.12
Selected Bank Balance Sheet Data
Total assets
370,251
372,386
344,630
370,251
344,630
Securities available-for-sale
66,766
62,317
54,599
66,766
54,599
Loans
281,020
254,458
230,700
281,020
230,700
Allowance for loan losses
3,716
3,703
3,320
3,716
3,320
Deposits
306,287
337,631
305,694
306,287
305,694
Other borrowings
26,050
-
-
26,050
-
Shareholders' equity
29,012
26,461
29,197
29,012
29,197
Performance Ratios (%)
Return on avg shareholders' equity
15.35
15.09
7.56
11.59
9.87
Net interest margin (Bank)
4.79
4.34
4.02
4.32
3.99
Efficiency ratio (Bank)
68.15
66.63
69.07
70.05
70.57
Asset Quality Data (%)
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.01
0.05
0.39
0.01
0.39
Reserve for loan losses to total loans
1.32
1.46
1.44
1.32
1.44
Net Charge-offs to avg loans for period
-
-
(0.01)
(0.00)
0.05
Regulatory Capital Ratios (%) (Bank)
Common Equity Tier 1
11.58
11.57
12.62
11.58
12.62
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.58
11.57
12.62
11.58
12.62
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.67
12.82
13.87
12.67
13.87
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.31
9.40
9.87
10.31
9.87
Contact:
Chris Webster
President & CEO
480-253-4511
cwebster@commercebankaz.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Commerce Bank of Arizona