bswift Wins Brandon Hall Group's Gold Award for Best Advance in Benefits Administration for a Second Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift, a leader in innovative benefits administration technology, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Compensation and Benefits and/or Payroll Administration category.

"Our team is driven by our passion for improving the HR and employee experiences." - bswift CEO, Ted Bloomberg

Winners are listed here. bswift's entry titled "More Than Just a Benefits Administrator: Innovating to Help Employers Navigate Constant Change" highlighted their COVID-19 vaccination tracking solution launched for their employer clients in 2021. Their entry also featured cutting-edge innovations including a newly refreshed digital employee experience and a full-scale Communication Agency – developed based on deep UX research and in collaboration with bswift clients.

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

"bswift is honored to be a second time recipient of this award. Our team is driven by our passion for simplifying and improving the HR and employee experiences. We look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions and services, and a personalized customer experience to our clients," said bswift Chief Executive Officer, Ted Bloomberg.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: product, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results.

About bswift

bswift delivers innovative benefits administration solutions and services for employers. Our offerings simplify benefits administration for HR and makes it easier for employees to choose and use their benefits in order to maximize their overall well-being. With the latest technology, a focus on service excellence, and a deep understanding of each customer's benefits strategy and ecosystem, bswift helps employers and employees get the most out of their benefits today and in the future. Learn more at www.bswift.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. Learn more.

