Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Silvergate Capital Corporation Shareholders

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 11, 2020 to January 5, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SI:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/silvergate-capital-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=35836&from=4

Silvergate Capital Corporation NEWS - SI NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Silvergate Capital Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) Silvergate's customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Silvergate you have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Silvergate securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SI lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/silvergate-capital-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=35836&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/si-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-6-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-silvergate-capital-corporation-shareholders-301728807.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.