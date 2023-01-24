Minority-Owned Florida Based Healthcare Provider - IMG Health Clinic Expands Offerings to Include Mental Health Care

Actively Addresses Rise in Addiction, Depression, and Anxiety

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG Health Clinic, (IMG) a healthcare provider specializing in testing, treatment, and management of HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and PrEP, recently broadened its services to offer mental health care. According to the National Alliance of Mental Health, 1-in-5 Americans experience mental illness and almost 10% of Americans experience mental illness that negatively compromises daily activities and quality of life. Scientific evidence supports the impact of mental health on physical health. For example, depression, chronic stress, and unmanaged anxiety has been linked to long lasting conditions such as heart disease and stroke.

Dr. Kishma Victor, President of IMG is spearheading all initiatives to meet the mental health needs of patients that mostly live in vulnerable and marginalized communities. Alongside a treatment team of highly accomplished board-certified psychiatrists, and licensed doctoral and master's level clinicians, Dr. Victor champions for mental health, overall wellness, resilience, and recovery services for those struggling with addiction across the State of Florida.

"IMG understands that social determinants of health impact wellbeing, disease, and health outcomes. This is evidenced by our nontraditional delivery of health services directly in communities of need. IMG empowers underserved communities to receive care and embrace healthier lifestyles". – Dr. Kishma Victor, President of IMG Health Clinic

Individual counseling, psychotherapy, medication management, case management, and life management are just some of the newly added services available to IMG's existing patient pool.

"IMG's mental health initiative, in addition to our established services, provides complete, holistic, quality healthcare to the marginalized and underserved people that may not be able to otherwise afford medical services." says Co-Founders of IMG Health Clinic, Clifford W. Knights II and Steve Vixamar.

About IMG Health Clinic

IMG Health Clinic ( www.imghealthclinic.com ), headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is a community clinic that provides comprehensive healthcare services to help reduce the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and PrEP disparities in some of the most vulnerable, marginalized, and underserved communities across the State of Florida. IMG's President, Dr. Kishma Victor has over 20 years experience working as an executive leader for crisis stabilization units, acute, and chronic mental health facilities across the country. Please follow @imghealthclinic on social media for updates and more information.

Media Contact: Macadoo.com

PR@macadoo.com

View original content:

SOURCE IMG HELPS, Inc