LIM College Partners with Association of Cannabis Workers (ACW) Local Union 420 to Offer Cannabis Industry Fundamentals Course

Online program will prepare students for careers in the burgeoning cannabis industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midtown Manhattan's LIM College is the nation's first to offer Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Professional Studies degrees in The Business of Cannabis. The College today announced it has been chosen to collaborate with the Association of Cannabis Workers (ACW) Local Union 420 to offer a special four-week, online Cannabis Industry Fundamentals course for ACW members.

(PRNewsfoto/LIM College) (PRNewswire)

The course, which is expected to begin in early March, will cover the history and current state of the cannabis industry, career paths in cannabis, marketing cannabis products, and understanding consumers, regulations and compliance, and supply chain considerations.

Taught by Michael Zaytsev, who is an industry expert and academic director of cannabis degree programs at LIM College, Cannabis Industry Fundamentals will include readings, lectures, discussion, and written assignments. The course is fully online and students can complete their work when it is convenient for them.

Participants will also be invited to exclusive on-campus LIM College events and virtual sessions where they can network with potential employers and others who share their interest in the cannabis industry. Tuition is $750, and LIM College will provide a certificate of completion for those who complete the course.

The collaboration between LIM College and ACW Local 420 is timely. According to Leafly, America's total annual legal cannabis revenue is expected to reach $45 billion by 2025, and it is projected that more than 100,000 new jobs will be created during the next five years in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut area alone according to CannabizTeam's Tri-State 2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide.

"LIM College is a pioneer in cannabis education, and our decision to collaborate with them will help us ensure that ACW Local 420 members have access to the cannabis industry's best training, jobs, and wages. Taking this course is a great first step on a career path that is expected to provide tremendous opportunities," said ACW Local 420 President Josh Gottlieb.

"The cannabis industry offers a wide variety of job opportunities, including positions in sales and marketing, branding and social media, retail management, product development, manufacturing and operations management, compliance, supply chain and logistics, and more," noted Zaytsev.

Continued Zaytsev, "The cannabis industry needs graduates who can hit the ground running with in-depth knowledge of the unique nature of the business. LIM is leading the way in readying students who will have cannabis-specific knowledge and credentials in hand, putting them head and shoulders above others entering the industry. We are very pleased to collaborate with ACW Local 420 to offer this opportunity to its members."

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is a female-led and owned institution focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and learning by doing through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, The Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Saks Fifth Avenue, Cannabis Creative, and The National Football League.

About ACW Local 420

The Association of Cannabis Workers Local Union 420 is dedicated to ensuring that members have access to the cannabis industry's best training, jobs, benefits, wages, and treatment. Local 420 is focused on connecting employees to employers who are dedicated to legitimizing the cannabis industry by creating equitable and sustainable cannabis careers. More information on the Cannabis Industry Fundamentals course is available at www.acwlocal420.com/education.

Contact LIM College:

Anne Roman

aroman@anneroman.com

419.708.5171

Meredith Finnin

meredith.finnin@limcollege.edu

646.218.2156

Contact ACW Local 420:

Brendon Dever

bdever@acwlocal420.com

914.705.5488

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LIM College