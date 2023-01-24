BASF and Cargill further expand their partnership to offer high-performance enzyme solutions to animal protein producers in the United States

Enzyme feed innovations support animal wellbeing, and farmer sustainability and productivity efforts

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the IPPE fair in Atlanta, BASF and Cargill today announced their expanded cooperation, adding the United States (US) to their existing feed enzymes development and distribution agreement. Together, the two companies are committed to bringing innovative enzyme-based solutions to the market, generating distinctive value for animal feed customers. By combining the enzyme research and development strengths of BASF with Cargill's know-how in application and broad market reach, the partners will form a joint innovation pipeline for animal protein producers.

With the expanded geographical reach, BASF and Cargill aim to bring the voice and commercial insights of US protein producers to craft the next generation of enzymes jointly. Through this next stage of collaboration, BASF and Cargill strive to deliver solutions that address productivity, sustainability, and cost challenges for US customers.

"We are delighted further to strengthen our relationship with our US customers and BASF," said Mariano Berdegue, the North America regional managing director for Cargill's animal nutrition business. "The collaboration will provide more animal feed customers with access to a wide range of high-performance enzyme solutions that we have seen reduce nutrient waste, improve feed efficiency, and sustainably promote animal performance."

In 2021, BASF and Cargill moved the relationship beyond pure distribution agreements into the joint development of new enzyme technologies and applications. This extended partnership builds upon the successful go-to-market collaboration between the companies across Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, the Middle East, and Africa. As part of the partnership, BASF and Cargill will co-develop, produce, market, and sell customer-centric enzyme products and solutions.

"With the expansion of our collaboration to the US, we continue to build our joint success story. We are proud to be on this journey with Cargill to increase further the value creation opportunities for animal feed customers," adds Gisele Santos Bin, Global Sales Director Feed Enzymes & Feed Performance Ingredients at BASF.

BASF and Cargill are excited to expand their partnership and bring scientific excellence and animal nutrition expertise to drive customer success.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials - from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 155,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how we've met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years - and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

