SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AQUA, CINC, ALBO, PAYA, GMGI

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewswire)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)'s sale to Xylem Inc. for 0.480 shares of Xylem for each Evoqua share. If you are an Evoqua shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC)'s sale to AstraZeneca for $26.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $10.00 per share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product. If you are a CinCor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO)'s sale to Ipsen. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, Ipsen would acquire Albireo for $42.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share (CVR), entitling its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia indication by December 31, 2027. If you are an Albireo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA)'s sale to Nuvei Corporation for $9.75 per share. If you are a Paya shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI)'s merger with MeridianBet Group. If you are a Golden Matrix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP