InventHelp Inventor Develops Religious & Secular Christmas Decoration (NAM-264)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a Christmas decoration that can be used to celebrate both the spiritual reason for the season as well as the secular," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented THE REAL MEANING. My design would offer a warm and inviting decoration that can be used indoors or outdoors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an ornate holiday decoration that would incorporate both the religious and secular celebration of Christmas. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional nativity scenes and decorations. As a result, it could add to the festive nature of the holiday. The invention features a novel and durable design that is easy to display so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp