EcoOnline acquires Alcumus' Environmental, Health & Safety software business

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EcoOnline, a leading European environment, health, and safety (EHS) software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, announces the acquisition of the Software division of UK-headquartered Alcumus, a global market leader in risk management solutions. The acquisition creates a truly global EHSQ technology leader with over 850 team members, supporting 10,000 customers with best-in-class EHSQ software solutions.

Alcumus' Software division delivers solutions that help organizations manage and audit EHS risk across a wide range of sectors including retail, construction, and manufacturing. Alcumus offers seven global EHSQ software tools, and it operates worldwide with offices in the UK, North America, and New Zealand. It has a 2,000-strong customer base. Around 300 employees will be joining EcoOnline.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Norway, EcoOnline is a European market leader in developing software for creating safer and sustainable workplaces while ensuring compliance and environmental sustainability. EcoOnline has a strong position in the Nordics, with a growing presence in the UK, Ireland, and the US. The company currently serves 8,000 customers across almost all business sectors.

Only the Alcumus software division is being acquired as part of this transaction.

Creating a global leader

Chris Joseph, Executive Chairman of EcoOnline: "Supported by its investor Apax Partners, EcoOnline is committed to becoming the global leader in middle-market EHS software. Adding the Alcumus technology, customers and team to that effort is a strategic step forward, making us an even stronger partner for customers around the world."

Andreas Nordsjö, EcoOnline's Senior Vice President of Operations, says: "By joining forces with Alcumus Software, we're creating a global software leader with a mission, to keep people safe and protect the environment. This is particularly exciting as Alcumus and EcoOnline share the same vision and desire to use technology for good, along with having an employee-centered culture. The acquisition provides a strengthened presence in the UK and Ireland, and a far bigger North American footprint."

Helen Jones (Alcumus UK) and Tyler Davey (Alcumus North America), who are both joining the EcoOnline leadership, say: "The integration of Alcumus' class-leading software into EcoOnline's product portfolio has the potential to revolutionize the way we think about occupational health and safety. Our mission statement is to help organizations effortlessly create safer and more sustainable workplaces, with people at the heart of what we do, and we're lucky to be teaming up with EcoOnline who share the same commitment."

"We are looking forward to seeing how we can continue to lead the charge with new, enhanced software capabilities. Together, our impact will be exponentially felt, with synergy in our company values and organizational culture. With complementary product suites and customer portfolios, the expanded EcoOnline will offer a global EHSQ solution for all customer sizes."

This is the 12th acquisition made by EcoOnline in the past four years, which include Airsweb, StaySafe and Biome. Both EcoOnline and Alcumus have secured investment from Apax Funds.

About EcoOnline:

EcoOnline is a leading provider of Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) software solutions. For over two decades, EcoOnline has been dedicated to making workplaces safer by providing organizations of all sizes with user-friendly EHSQ software that creates engagement and operational excellence.

By developing user-friendly digital software that improves the flow of information and streamlines all documentation needed to reduce risks due to factors in the workplace, EcoOnline's solutions solve real challenges with severe impact. Through a comprehensive platform that extracts and analyses intelligent business data, all organizations can drive efficiency while safeguarding their workforce, customers, the environment, and company reputation.

Today EcoOnline helps 10,000 customers in over 80 industries to effectively spot risks and incidents, take corrective actions and protect employees, contractors, customers, the public, and the environment.

Supported by more than 850 purpose-driven employees based in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the UK, and the US, EcoOnline enables companies to create healthier, safer, and more sustainable workplaces.

About Alcumus Software:

Alcumus helps organizations create a safer and more sustainable world through market-leading integrated products and services that anticipate, manage, and mitigate risks to protect people, organizations, and our planet. It supports global clients – many of whom are on the FTSE 100 index and Fortune 500 indexes. Through an integrated approach to managing Health, Safety and ESG across industries, locations, contractor, and supplier networks, Alcumus contribute to the continued success of 45,000 around the world. For further information visit www.alcumus.com.

