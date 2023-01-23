Beverly Frank Becomes President of AIA Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly L. Frank, AIA, LEED AP, is the new president of the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, or AIA Florida. An architect whose work spans multiple Florida public universities, municipal and civic work, and several projects for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Frank's Tampa Bay based, minority and woman-owned firm supports human service programs and leads commercial and institutional projects throughout the state.

Beverly L. Frank, AIA, LEED AP, is the new president of the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects. (PRNewswire)

In describing what architects do, Frank emphasizes the word profession.

"The very root of the word means 'a vow'. Architects make a deep commitment to building a world that is better, more beautiful, and more resilient," she said. "We are also entrusted with the health, safety, and welfare of our communities."

Those priorities, says Frank, will drive the work of the association in a watershed year. "We are the voice of the architecture profession," she says. "At this point in time, our state's most pressing issues call AIA Florida to be an essential part of the conversation."

The association is poised to be a voice on crucial concerns including affordable housing, storm resiliency, serving as problem-solvers for Florida's communities, designing to protect Floridians from future storms, and being wise stewards of Florida's natural resources.

AIA Florida's continuing education and convention will center on those issues in 2023, as will its People's Choice contest, spotlighting inspiring, innovative and sustainable solutions to the state's housing crisis.

"We are fortunate to have Beverly Frank's leadership at a pivotal moment for architecture in Florida," said AIA Florida Executive Vice President/CEO Becky Magdaleno, CAE. "Beverly will place the innovative thinking and capability of architects at the service of Florida's people and communities."

Frank is the first graduate of the University of South Florida to lead AIA Florida. She says the architecture profession is engaging with the state university system on multiple levels and shaping its next generation. "Florida's universities are leading the country in innovation, particularly within this profession. We have a very collaborative, promising relationship."

Frank is also a first generation Korean American and the first Asian American woman to lead AIA Florida. Leveraging the collective talent of a diverse membership is part of Frank's positive vision as she bridges the gap between past and future. Her focus is on strengthening civic mindedness, soft skills, and technological proficiencies for future generations of architects.

"We are in a liminal space between what was and what is yet to come," said Frank. "On every front, the issues call us to thoroughly reimagine what is possible in the built environment."

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 4,000 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA-member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

