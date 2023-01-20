Brand Institute's SVP of Creative Nomenclature Analyzes FDA's Novel Drug Brand Name Approvals for 2022

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, 37 brand names were approved for novel drugs by the FDA.

Alexa Lash, Brand Institute's Senior Vice President of Creative Nomenclature, offers some insights.

"Out of the 37 FDA novel drug brand name approvals in 2022, there are distinct findings that can help differentiate future name candidates for products in development," commented Ms. Lash. "For instance, a little over 13% of name candidates started with the letter V, including the shortest name approval, VONJO. And while you might have guessed that many candidates would end with an "A," a pharmaceutical staple, the leading suffix letter in 2022 was "O," serving as the end letter for 27% of the candidates approved. This means that there may be new letters that take center stage this year. The first approval of 2023 is LEQEMBI, so I can't wait to see what patterns emerge this year."

"These names varied in style and length overall," Ms. Lash says, "which is a clear sign that name candidate approval remains diverse and ever-changing. If you've never been through the brand naming process before, it's always a good idea to seek out experts who can balance regulatory approvability with marketability."

Since first joining Brand Institute in 2013, Ms. Lash has worked on thousands of naming projects, including pharmaceutical and consumer brand names, corporate identities, and clinical trial names.

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

