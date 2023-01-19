Tredway Appoints New Managing Partners, Capping Off Year of Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway , a real estate development firm that acquires, revitalizes, and preserves attainable housing, today announced the addition of two highly accomplished industry executives to its team, Billy Kreinik and Adam Sussi. In their new roles as Managing Partners, Billy and Adam will help oversee Tredway's acquisition and development efforts across the United States.

"Billy and Adam are exceptional leaders who live and breathe the critical mission of providing affordable housing as a pathway to opportunity," said Will Blodgett, Founder & CEO, Tredway. "Since starting Tredway, we have built a team of some of the most talented individuals in the industry and assembled an exciting portfolio with a robust pipeline and dynamic agenda in front of us."

"I'm excited to have Billy and Adam join Tredway and enhance our ability to ex­ecute cutting-edge projects that are deeply impactful," added Blodgett.

"I'm thrilled to join the best-in-class team Will has assembled at Tredway and look forward to delivering compelling opportunities for our partners, communities, and investors alike," said Kreinik.

"Tredway is a transformative organization with extensive connections across the affordable housing industry. I'm excited for the opportunity to lead a devoted and nimble team and take Tredway to the next level," added Sussi.

With more than 20 years of combined experience, Kreinik and Sussi will accelerate Tredway's mission to promote upward socioeconomic mobility through the creation and preservation of high-quality, high-opportunity housing.

Prior to joining Tredway, Kreinik worked as a Director of Investments at a single-family office, where he supported the growth of novel commercial real estate investment platforms and focused on early-stage technology investment opportunities. Previously, he was a Vice President at Fairstead and led the firm's expansion into Florida.

Kreinik began his career with Goldman Sachs in Investment Banking and holds a BBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

Sussi comes to Tredway from TerreAlto where he was a Managing Partner focused on the acquisition of affordable housing in New York City. He was previously a Vice President at Fairstead and led the acquisition and asset management of mixed-income and affordable properties in New York City. Throughout his career, Sussi has been involved in some of the city's largest and most innovative projects, including Industry City in Brooklyn's Sunset Park.

Sussi holds a BBA from the Wisconsin School of Business and a MS in Real Estate Finance & Investment from New York University.

About Tredway

Founded in November 2021, Tredway is a real estate development firm that acquires, revitalizes, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing. Our work is driven by the belief that safe, high-quality, and accessible housing is an important catalyst for upward socioeconomic mobility and is an essential part of fostering equity in America today. Tredway combines strong relationships, industry know-how, and fluency in public-private partnerships to ensure successful outcomes for all stakeholders. To learn about the advantages of partnering with Tredway, visit: www.tredway.com .

