Run the Tunnel, Just Like the Pros: Fast Twitch Is Offering the Ultimate Super Bowl LVII Experience

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pre-game tunnel is where athletes get physically and mentally prepared for gametime. Fast Twitch, a new energy drink from Gatorade, is letting three lucky fans experience the power of this explosive pre-game ritual with the chance to run through the Super Bowl stadium tunnel and onto the field in an experience traditionally reserved for NFL pros.

"I love that electric pre-game feeling, running from the tunnel onto the field with thousands of fans screaming," said George Kittle, Fast Twitch athlete and San Francisco 49ers tight end. "This is an opportunity for anyone to experience what NFL players go through to get hyped to compete on the world's biggest sports stage."

One winner and two friends can win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, complete with an exclusive, behind the scenes run out of the pre-game tunnel and into State Farm Stadium just days before the pros do the same as they step out ahead of the biggest game of the year. The winner will also get access to Fast Twitch's immersive tunnel installation that captures the swagger and energy of the pre-game hype, where they'll be able to test their skills like the pros alongside fan favorite NFL stars, all while experiencing Fast Twitch's winning combination of caffeine, electrolytes and B vitamins to jump-start their next workout.

And best of all? The winner will get to watch the Super Bowl LVII teams retrace their tunnel run glory with three tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Consumers can enter to win by using the Fast Twitch custom filter and posting your best high-energy tunnel entrance to TikTok or Instagram with #FastTwitchContest by Jan. 31. Entries must also be submitted on FastTwitchEnergy.gatorade.com, where you can also find complete details in contest rules and how to enter. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Fast Twitch is the first-ever caffeinated energy drink designed to help athletes ignite power with 200mg of caffeine, electrolytes, 100% DV vitamin b6 and b12, zero sugar, no artificial flavors or colors and in the same Gatorade flavors fans know and love.

Exclusively used by NFL athletes like Kittle, Stefon Diggs and DK Metcalf on NFL sidelines throughout the 2022 season, and now Fast Twitch will be available to athletes and consumers nationwide in early February 2023. To learn more about Fast Twitch, follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

