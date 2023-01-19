OFS adds Multicore Fibers (MCF) to its Growing Medical Product Portfolio

Customizable, medical grade MCF to meet unique specifications of medical devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BiOS and Photonics West 2023 -- OFS announced today it is now offering multicore fibers for the medical market. OFS will showcase their multicore fiber for medical devices at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California during the BiOS Expo from January 28 through 29, 2023, and Photonics West Exhibition from January 31 through February 2, 2023.

OFS is an industry leader in medical optical fibers, delivering high-quality products and optimal performance for medical device manufacturers. OFS has developed and tested multicore fiber prototypes in both single-mode (SM) and multimode (MM) with cores ranging from 4 to 8 in quantity. The optical fibers can be coated with various biocompatible materials such as a silicone primary layer and an ETFE buffer for high temperatures. OFS offers other coating options that may be suitable to optimize performance for customer-specific needs such as OFS proprietary hard-clad polymer, HCS®.

Multicore fiber is an innovative approach to engineering fiber for power delivery in medical procedures. Adam Hokansson, Director, Optical Fiber & Sensor, says "We're excited to explore how our multicore capability can improve product performance in existing medical applications and procedures, as well as enable single fiber-based approaches in new ones."

To learn more about OFS multicore fibers in medical devices visit OFS at BiOS Expo, booth #8358, and Photonics West Exhibition, booth #4505 and visit www.ofsoptics.com.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer, and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx), and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

