Halo Microelectronics Agrees to Sell Its AC-DC Silicon Controller IC Venture

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announced an agreement to sell the remaining interest in its AC-DC silicon controller IC joint venture to Navitas Semiconductor for a total sale price of US $20 million in Navitas' stock.

In 2021, Halo Microelectronics and Navitas created a joint venture to develop application-specific silicon controllers that are optimized to work in combination with GaN ICs to set new standards for high efficiency, density, cost, and integration for a wide range of applications.

Through their joint venture, the first family of products developed and released to production addressed the AC-DC power supply applications across the mobile, consumer, white goods, and auxiliary power supplies in the enterprise, renewables, and other related markets.

"The successful culmination of our partnership to provide innovative GaN and controller copak enabled us the highest efficiency and smallest solutions for mobile fast charging was a win-win for both companies," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics.

"This is another strategic acquisition for Navitas as we integrate critical silicon controller capabilities with our leading-edge GaN and SiC technologies," said Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped, now with the industry's first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral® certified.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

