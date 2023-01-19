Four Texas Natives and Close Friends Bring Capriotti's to McKinney

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop debuted its latest franchised location in America's fifth fastest-growing city at 3194 West University Drive on January 18. Capriotti's is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting all-natural Butterball turkeys in house each day. Capriotti's prepares their homemade subs on its signature bakery-fresh bread using the highest-quality ingredients including American Wagyu beef, genuine Italian meats, and, for our vegetarian diners, Impossible's plant-based meat. This unwavering attention to quality and authenticity has earned the franchise numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today.

The McKinney Capriotti's will bring over thirty jobs to the North Texas area. It is owned and operated by local Texans: Stan Carver II, Kirk Coleman, Neil C. Hopkins, and veteran Mike Mixson. While visiting his daughter who was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas – headquarters of Capriotti's – Carver discovered a unique sandwich place – Capriotti's. The flavorful sandwiches left an unforgettable impression on him, and, as he was already contemplating a career move, decided to bring the infamous Capriotti's brand to the state of Texas. Intrigued by the idea, Carver's friends banded with him to make Capriotti's in Texas a reality.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first brick and mortar Capriotti's location in McKinney," said Stan Carver. "This is one of many Capriotti's locations we plan to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We look forward to serving these delicious sandwiches to our fellow Texans."

This location, referred to by its owners as "McKinney West," offers a variety of purchasing options via in-house and online ordering for dine-in, carry-out, curbside, or delivery. Purchases can also be made using popular third-party delivery services like DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEATS. Catering is available for events from small get-togethers to large corporate events.

No matter which option of ordering is chosen, the sandwiches, soups, and salads will satisfy your tastebuds. The Bobbie® will give a Thanksgiving meal in every bite; the Capastrami a delectable taste of pastrami, coleslaw and Russian dressing; the most popular menu items are the cheese steaks with a choice of American Wagyu beef, Impossible plant-based meat, or chicken. Accompanying these sandwiches are choices of crisp salads, soul-warming soups, and, especially for Texans, steak fries!

Capriotti's is open from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday-Sunday, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (972) 521-9944.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About 3 Strand Restaurants

Headquartered in Anna, Texas, 3 Strand Restaurants is known for bringing the revitalized Capriotti's and Wing Zone brands to Texas. Our goal is to provide award-winning food prepared by our enthusiastic operations team to our loyal customers. 3 Strand is actively opening locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For more information, visit 3strand.co.

3 Strand is grateful to have Lamar National Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank as such solid financial partners in bringing Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchise to Dallas Metroplex. For more information, visit lamarnationalbank.com and fhlb.com.

