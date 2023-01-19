DUE TO HIGH DEMAND, TACO CABANA ANNOUNCES TWO NEW DOUBLE CRUNCH PIZZA FLAVORS

- New Double Crunch Pizza Options Launch February 2, 2023 for just $4.99 -

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to popular demand, Taco Cabana will add two all-new Double Crunch Pizza (DCP) flavors this February following the release of its first-ever pizza in December 2022. Launching February 2, 2023, a Chorizo and Egg Double Crunch Pizza, available all day – perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner – and a Shredded Chicken Double Crunch Pizza will be added to the TC menu. The new flavors will continue TC's tradition of culinary innovation and will be available for just $4.99 at all Texas Taco Cabana locations.

"Over the last 30 days, since the launch of our Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza in mid-December, the TC guest response and engagement has been incredible," said Ulyses Camacho, Chief Operating Officer, Taco Cabana. "Our guests immediately began asking us for more DCP options and we listened and responded. We're excited to launch two new, available all-day DCP line extensions, and we will continue to develop within our innovation culinary pipeline across a number of different platforms for the future as well."

TC's Double Crunch Pizza's are composed of two crispy tortillas blended with corn and flour, layered with the guest's choice of seasoned ground beef, flavor-packed shredded chicken or chorizo and egg, refried beans, chipotle ranch dressing and Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, topped with Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and drizzled with sour cream. Guests 21 years of age or older can complement their Double Crunch Pizza selection with their choice of one of TC's 12 refreshing margarita options available for $3 each all day, every day at TC's Margarita Headquarters. This flavor-filled combination is not to be missed!

All menu items can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com. For more information on Taco Cabana's menu items, visit TacoCabana.com .

About Taco Cabana:

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of YTC Enterprises, LLC, was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of bottled beer and signature $3 tequila margaritas, patio dining, drive-thru windows, curbside pick-up, delivery and catering. As of January 19, 2023, Taco Cabana operates 143 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com .

