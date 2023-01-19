CIGNEX, Excellerent merge with Relevance Lab to form a global powerhouse in digital transformation & cloud services

Global delivery footprint now spans North America, Ethiopia & India; Vasu Sarangapani, 30-year technology industry veteran joins as President & CEO of Relevance Lab

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX and Excellerent today announced their merger with Relevance Lab, to become a global powerhouse in digital transformation and cloud services. With this merger, Relevance Lab, headquartered in Singapore, will have delivery presence across North America, India and Ethiopia and a global headcount of 1500+ employees. While Relevance Lab excels in DevOps/Automation on Infrastructure, Applications and Data, CIGNEX is a leader in Open-Source Technologies and Cloud that are used to engineer/deploy digital transformations & robotic process automation applications; and Excellerent, besides its Agile Engineering prowess, provides a unique differentiator with its development center in Ethiopia. The merger provides the platform economies of scale and an integrated approach to address all the dimensions of digital transformation from its global development centers. Incumbent management of the respective companies will continue in their new roles under the new CEO's leadership.

With this merger, Vasu Sarangapani has joined Relevance Lab as it's new President & CEO. Vasu comes with over 30 years of experience in Technology Services. Prior to this role, Vasu was with GlobalLogic Inc, where he was the Chief Growth Officer and prior to that, Chief Sales Officer of the company. In his tenure spanning 9 years, he helped expand the company's global business significantly and played an instrumental role in providing multiple exits for the PE's.

Explaining the rationale behind the merger, Vasu Sarangapani, incoming President & CEO, Relevance Lab, said, "Digital Transformation for enterprises is an existential necessity today and CXO's want to accomplish this quickly by leveraging technology and partnerships to gain even the smallest competitive advantage. I strongly believe that the merged entity, with its deep technology expertise and assets driven approach, is well positioned to capture a big chunk of this digital services market and am very excited to be a part of this compelling story."

"Given that the 3 companies had a common investor and the management team's high levels of comfort working with each other over the years, it was only natural for us to merge as one company to unify our complementary technology offerings and service our customers. Under the leadership of Vasu, we look forward to rapidly increasing value creation for all stakeholders," commented Raja Nagarajan, Founder & incumbent CEO, Relevance Lab.

About Relevance Lab

Relevance Lab is a specialized technology services company with technology assets in the DevOps, Cloud, Automation, Service Delivery and Agile Analytics domains. Using an asset leveraged delivery model, Relevance Lab helps global organizations achieve frictionless business transformation across Infrastructure, Applications and Data. For more details visit https://relevancelab.com

