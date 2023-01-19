CheapCaribbean Inspires Travelers to Look to The Cosmos for Their 2023 Vacation Planning

New Cosmic Caribbean Campaign offers Travel Inspiration & Insights Based on the Readings of Chief Astrologer, Valerie Mesa, and Seasonal Deals Inspired by the Cosmos

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapCaribbean , the online booking engine known for its Caribbean travel packages, has officially launched Cosmic Caribbean, a new astrological-inspired campaign meant to take the guesswork out of where to travel by looking to the cosmos with the help of astrologer and visual storyteller, Valerie Mesa .

2023 will undoubtedly bring a series of astrological shifts, but starting off with Jupiter (the largest in the solar system, and the planet of luck, opportunity, expansion and travel) transiting through the fiery sign of Aries, not only indicates a year of adventure, but also one of bold enthusiasm. There is a strong desire for new and thrilling experiences, and since a vacation is unique to each traveler, why not opt for a trip that's written in the stars?

"Astrology is an excellent way to cultivate self-awareness. Getting acquainted with one's birth chart, outlined by the date, time and location of birth, can validate everything from personality traits to one's preferred kind of atmosphere," said CheapCaribbean's new Chief Astrologer, Valerie Mesa. "I'm working with CheapCaribbean to encourage travelers to harness the unique attributes of their astrological profile when planning their vacations this year."

With Valerie's readings and insights, CheapCaribbean will share advice via social media to help travelers answer questions such as where they should travel, with whom and what new experiences they should try. Followers will also have the chance to join live social sessions with Valerie to gain more clarity on how they can lean on astrology for inspiration on their vacation planning. With Valerie's insights, CheapCaribbean will also be curating seasonal travel packages inspired by the astrological energies of the four seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter.

The spring equinox marks the beginning of Aries season, when individuals experience a collective rebirth after a long winter season. To kick off the campaign rooted in symbolism and the energy that comes with following new beginnings, CheapCaribbean is offering up to $200 off with promo code 'COSMIC' for stays at wellness resorts to tap into this sense of revival that is both energizing and inspiring. This deal will include some of the Caribbean's top wellness and spa resorts and newly opened properties such as the Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana or Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica.

"With the rising popularity of gaining travel inspiration from one's zodiac sign, we're thrilled to bring this cosmic idea to life and help travelers book their dream vacation with CheapCaribbean," said Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands, Apple Leisure Group. "We know that travelers are always looking for different ways to gain inspiration for their vacation experiences, so what better way to do that than through a getaway inspired by their zodiac sign?"

Valerie Mesa is an astrologer, writer, and visual storyteller. Despite starting her career off in the realm of Public Relations and Digital Entertainment, she has been a student of astrology since she was 13 years old, later integrating her passion with her career as a communications professional. Today, Valerie offers private astrology consultations, and writes horoscopes for PopSugar, StyleCaster, Elite Daily and more.

About CheapCaribbean

Since 2000, CheapCaribbean has served as an award-winning online travel site for in-the-know travelers searching for the best vacation deals to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Its mission is to provide travelers with life-changing, unforgettable vacation packages specializing in delivering "woohoo moments" at a great value. CheapCaribbean supplies in-depth content on hotel properties and destinations, and provides knowledgeable sales agents for assistance in coordinating, planning and personalizing trips. The online travel site has grown dramatically since its inception 22 years ago and is part of the broader Apple Leisure Group, a leading North American resort brand-management, travel and hospitality company.

