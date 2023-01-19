Bernhard Capital Partners Announces Promotions

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced the following promotions:

Julius Bedford to Principal

Ryan Lemoine to Principal

Michael Bernhard to Vice President

Michael Beutner to Senior Associate

Matthew Kowalczyk to Senior Associate

Tim Poche, Chief Operating Officer at Bernhard Capital Partners, commented: "We are pleased to congratulate Julius Bedford, Ryan Lemoine, Michael Bernhard, Michael Beutner and Matthew Kowalczyk on their well-deserved promotions. Our long-term success is driven by the talent, dedication and thoughtfulness of our team, and we are proud to support the growth of our skilled team members, whose diverse backgrounds across the energy, infrastructure and finance sectors enable us to continue providing unparalleled support to our portfolio of exceptional infrastructure and services-focused businesses."

Julius Bedford

Julius Bedford has been promoted to Principal at Bernhard Capital. He is involved in all areas of the firm's investment activities and has played a key role in the Bernhard Capital Partners' Infrastructure Fund. Prior to joining Bernhard Capital, Julius served as an Associate at Rockland Capital, LLC in Houston, TX, where he evaluated and analyzed investment transactions in the power sector. Prior to Rockland, Julius was an Analyst at Barclays in its Power and Utilities investment banking group. Julius received his B.A. in Economics from Dartmouth College.

Ryan Lemoine

Ryan Lemoine has been promoted to Principal at Bernhard Capital. He is involved in all areas of the firm's investment activities and supports operational excellence within our portfolio companies. Prior to joining Bernhard Capital, Ryan served as a Detachment Commander in 7th Special Forces Group (U.S. Army). While in 7th Group, Ryan and his team conducted special warfare activities in Central Asia and South America focused on developing partner-nation military capabilities and disrupting threats to U.S. and partner-nation security. In addition, Ryan served as a platoon leader and executive officer in the 4th Infantry Division. Ryan received his B.S. in Engineering Management from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Michael Bernhard

Michael Bernhard has been promoted to Vice President at Bernhard Capital, where he is involved in all areas of the firm's investment activities. Prior to joining Bernhard Capital, Michael served as the Deputy Director of Software Development at a large energy-as-a-service solutions company, where he established an in-house software engineering team and led the development of monitoring and machine learning applications for energy efficiency projects. Previously, Michael served on the Biden Presidential Campaign's software engineering team. Michael received his B.S. in Computer Science from Loyola University and his J.D. from American University.

Michael Beutner

Michael Beutner has been promoted to Senior Associate at Bernhard Capital, where he is involved in all areas of the firm's investment activities. Prior to joining Bernhard Capital, Michael served as an Associate at Lockheed Martin Ventures, where he focused on investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms, space technologies and communications technologies. Michael received his B.A. in Engineering Sciences from Dartmouth College.

Matthew Kowalczyk

Matt Kowalczyk has been promoted to Senior Associate at Bernhard Capital, where he is involved in all areas of the firm's investment activities. Prior to joining Bernhard Capital, Matthew served as a Private Debt and Private Equity Analyst at Northwestern Mutual Capital, where he was a member of the European investment team, focusing on investments in healthcare, pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Matthew received his B.B.A. in Finance with a minor in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from the University of Notre Dame.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies, has approximately $3.0 billion of gross assets under management and is ranked as one of Private Equity International's 300 largest private equity firms worldwide. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

