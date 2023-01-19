Advanced Instruments Introduces Solentim Cell Metric® X, with Automated Evidence of Clonality at Day 0

Cell Metric X combines the same high-contrast, high-resolution imaging as its predecessor but with the unbiased assistance of artificial intelligence to identify clonally derived cells at day 0.

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Instruments, a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments, announces the launch of Cell Metric® X, a high-contrast imager that offers automatic same-day identification of clonally derived cells. A groundbreaking new development to Solentim's industry leading Cell Metric, Cell Metric X offers automated image analysis to streamline cell line development workflows.

Artificial intelligence-based Automatic Evidence of Clonality (AEC) enables scientists to quickly identify clonally derived cells at day 0. This reduces time and effort spent on image analysis needed to confirm successful seeding. The result: rapid assurance of clonality, with image-based evidence required for FDA (Food and Drug Administration) IND (Investigational New Drug) submission delivered weeks earlier.

"Cell Metric X is a remarkable step forward from Cell Metric—a trusted standard in clonal assurance for over ten years," said Byron Selman, CEO of Advanced Instruments. "Our customers have been constrained by labor-intensive image analysis for too long. With Automated Evidence of Clonality, they can obtain evidence of single cells in a fraction of the analysis time previously taken—at day zero—freeing them up to focus on higher-value tasks and accelerating the path to approval."

While Cell Metric X builds on its predecessor, it retains many core features, including:

High quality, high contrast, brightfield imaging

High-throughput 10-position plate stacker

Robotic access via flexible API and barcode reader

Edge-of-well imaging for optimal single-cell detection

Automated clonality reports for seamless IND submission

Compatibility with the VIPS® PRO for double lock of monoclonality assurance

Features new to Cell Metric X include:

Automated Evidence of Clonality saves the user time by pre-identifying cell locations

STUDIUS ™ integration enables streamlined workflow and quality data management across the Solentim Ecosystem

Walk-away automation for reduced hands-on time for high-throughput use

Easy integration with third-party robotics

Automatic clonality report for confident submissions

Confluence Precision Scan accurate within 5%

Automated setup for ease-of-use and reduced learning curve

For compatibility with a variety of workflows, Cell Metric X is available either as a single plate system or with an automated, temperature-controlled 10-plate stacker (Cell Metric X HT). It's also fully compatible with third-party robotic integration (Cell Metric X R).

Cell Metric X is part of the Solentim Ecosystem for cell line development, which includes VIPS® PRO, ICON™, and STUDIUS™. Seamless integration between all products allows for instant triaging of clones without spreadsheet comparison. STUDIUS also provides secure clone tracking and automatically creates clonality reports for regulatory submission.

About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments is a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments for the bioprocessing and clinical industries. For more than 65 years, the company's innovations have helped organizations improve quality of results, achieve reliable outcomes, and increase workplace productivity. Its newest addition, the Artel portfolio, includes leading analytical instruments, software and services that validate, automate, and calibrate critical liquid handling processes and instrumentation. In the biopharma space, the Solentim portfolio of best-in-class imaging and single-cell deposition technologies enables the clonal isolation, outgrowth, and characterization of the highest value cells for monoclonal antibody upstream development and cell and gene therapy. Its OsmoTECH® line of micro-osmometers are built specifically to support workflows throughout every phase of bioprocessing. Similarly, clinical labs worldwide rely on Advanced Instruments' innovative solutions for delivery of accurate and timely patient results in their clinical chemistry, microbiology, and hematology labs. For more information, visit www.aicompanies.com

