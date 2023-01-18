Seed Health and the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research Launch Novel Immunology Platform to Develop the Next Generation of Microbiome and Barrier-Safe Personal Care Products

Combining microbiome science and epithelial immunology, the platform powers a multi-category innovation pipeline

LOS ANGELES and DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Health , a microbiome science company, and the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) today announced the launch of a new platform to develop the next generation of non-toxic, non-inflammatory, microbiome-safe home and personal care products.

Led by globally renowned immunologist and physician-scientist, Cezmi A. Akdis, MD, the venture combines Seed Health's microbiome science expertise with SIAF's novel immunology platform (EDAPS-I) to evaluate the toxicity and pro-inflammatory impact of commonly-used surfactants, emulsifiers, and preservatives on epithelial barriers to power a new standard of products that may preserve or even enhance immunological health.

The Evolution of 'Clean'—Redefining 'Toxic'

With the rise of industrialization and urbanization, 350,000 new chemicals have been introduced to "modern life" since 1950. Many of these compounds –– including preservatives, emulsifiers, nanoparticles, and microplastics –– are known to affect the epithelial barrier of the skin, upper and lower airways, and the mucosa of the digestive system, causing microbial dysbiosis and 'microinflammation'. Dr. Akdis' Epithelial Barrier Theory posits that this increase in barrier-damaging agents (found in common consumer products like laundry and dishwasher detergents, cosmetics, household cleaning products, shampoo, toothpaste and processed foods) underlies the epidemic-level rise in allergic, autoimmune and other chronic conditions, which affect more than two billion people worldwide.

"Until this point, we've lacked the technology and methods to establish the toxicity threshold of compounds in everyday products, resulting in population exposure in excess," stated Raja Dhir, Seed Health Co-Founder. "Our platform uniquely combines host and microbial immunology to reimagine the future of products in the built environment."

Novel Immunology Platform to Develop A New Standard of Products

Powered by the proprietary EDAPS-I platform, the two teams are screening more than 200 commonly used compounds to understand their impact on the epithelial barriers of the skin, gut, respiratory tract, and mucosas of the vagina and mouth. The teams are applying this data to develop formulations that repair or protect epithelial barriers impacted by environmental disruptors. The first phase of this work will focus on surfactants for skin (face, body, scalp, infant) and the home.

The screening employs organ-on-a-chip, a microphysiological model designed to precisely replicate specific biological environments with features such as tissue-tissue interfaces, blood flow, and mechanical forces, providing a more human-relevant system for product development.

Building on Decades of Immunological Research

This collaboration builds on nearly three decades of research from Dr. Akdis and his research group at the University of Zurich, which has driven substantial progress in understanding mechanisms of immune regulation in allergy, asthma, autoimmune disease and other chronic conditions. Dr. Akdis has published over 520 peer-reviewed papers, many of which were foundational to the development of the EDAPS-I platform.

In a recent study co-authored by Dr. Akdis and Raja Dhir, the EDAPS-I platform helped to reveal that commercial dishwashing detergents destroy the protective layer in the gut. Specifically, the study revealed that alcohol ethoxylates, an ingredient class used in commercial rinse aids, remains as residue on washed and ready-to-use dishware following the commercial rinse cycle, risking unconscious consumption and internal exposure in public dining settings. Analysis showed that even a small amount of this compound, as in the residue, induces cell death and inflammation that result in epithelial barrier defects.

"A defective epithelial barrier can facilitate the entry of allergens and induce an inflammatory response that can initiate or aggravate many chronic inflammatory diseases. This makes the need to further evaluate the health hazards of these barrier-damaging compounds, and the search for safer alternatives, all the more urgent," said Dr. Akdis. "We're inspired to partner with Seed Health and leverage the team's expertise in microbiome science, product development and commercialization as we collaborate to translate this research into a new generation of products that can protect and restore these critical barriers."

Dr. Akdis' Epithelial Barrier Theory is a call to action to fully understand the compounding consequences of chronic exposure to barrier disruptors in our modern world.

"We are experiencing the climate change of our insides. Ecological disruption is now mirrored in our health," said Ara Katz, Seed Health Co-Founder. "Through our work with Dr. Akdis and SIAF, we can use fine-scale immunology to reimagine the evolution of everyday products for our selves, our families and our environment."

About Seed Health

Seed Health is a microbiome science company pioneering innovations in probiotics and living medicines to impact human and planetary health. Founded to realize the potential of microbes, our platform enables the translation of breakthrough science across a portfolio encompassing both indication-specific and preventive applications for gastrointestinal and digestive health, women's health, skin and oral care, pediatrics, mental health, metabolic function, and nutrition. Our consumer innovations are commercialized under Seed ® with a mission to bring much-needed precision, efficacy, education and perspective-shifting science communication to the global category of probiotics. Environmental research is conducted under SeedLabs , which was founded to advance novel bacterial interventions to enhance biodiversity and restore ecosystems impacted by human activity.

LUCA Biologics , Seed Health's biotech company co-founded with Dr. Jacques Ravel, develops living medicines targeting the vaginal microbiome for urogenital and reproductive health.

About The Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF)

The Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) is a department of the foundation Swiss Research Institutes for High Altitude Climate and Medicine Davos (SFI) and an affiliated institute of the University of Zurich and member of the Life Science Zurich Graduate School. The institute in its current form arose from the medical department of SFI in 1988. Since this time the research activities at SIAF are focused on basic research in the field of allergies and asthma.

About Cezmi A. Akdis, MD Ph.D.

Cezmi Akdis is the Director of the Swiss Institute for Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF). His major research areas include studies on immune regulation and allergen tolerance: Plasticity of antigen-specific T cells, 1995, human T regulatory cells, 1996, immune suppressive role of histamine receptor 2, 2000, human Type 2 NK cell subset, 2001, human regulatory NK cells, 2007, regulatory innate B cell subsets, 2017, regulatory innate lymphoid cells 2019, Epithelial barrier studies: Mechanisms of eczema 2000, mechanisms of epithelial apoptosis in allergic diseases 2000-2010, epithelial barrier hypothesis for the development of allergic and autoimmune diseases 2006-, major environmental changes after the 1960s and their effects on the immune system 2015-2020, Immune system and epithelial cell interaction 2000-2022. Role of the microbiome in allergy development and the possibility of interventions 2010-2022. Development of a rapid skin barrier detection device 2010.

In 2002, he received the Venia Legendi from the University of Zurich, where he became a professor at the Faculty of Medicine in 2006. Professor Akdis is the author of numerous publications. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Allergy, a co-editor of the Journal of Allergy Clinical Immunology, and a member of the editorial board of other international specialist journals. Cezmi Akdis is the founder and organizer of several international congresses, including the World Immune Regulation Meeting (WIRM) and the EAACI-Davos Meeting, both in Davos. He is also active as a scientific expert for many journals and foundations and is a member of several specialist committees. Professor Akdis has been awarded numerous international prizes for his work.

