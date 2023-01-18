NATIONAL SURVEY OF PARENTS REVEALS THEIR COMMITMENT AND STRUGGLES TO FOSTER CHARACTER IN THEIR CHILDREN

NATIONAL SURVEY OF PARENTS REVEALS THEIR COMMITMENT AND STRUGGLES TO FOSTER CHARACTER IN THEIR CHILDREN

Digital platforms, political leaders, and peers make it difficult for parents to model and emphasize character

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Character.org today released results from a new nationally-representative survey of parents, conducted by Ipsos, that details the challenges of Gen X and Millennial parents to raise good kids in the Digital Age. The survey report, "Raising Good Kids," found that 90 percent of parents feel that children today do not treat others with respect and 85 percent of parents believe that children are not honest.

The survey gathered insights from 1,034 parents of children between the ages of 6-18 years old between August 31 and September 16, 2022. The survey included parents from different political, racial and economic backgrounds as well as parents who are native Spanish speakers.

When surveyed, the majority of parents:

Are committed but struggle to foster character.

Agree on the character strengths they want their children to care about.

Agree that a divided, digital world creates challenges for parents and children.

Admit it is hard to model and emphasize character.

Look to schools and their community for help.

"Social media behaviors and continued political division have left today's parents in a precarious position when it comes to fostering character in their children," says Arthur Schwartz, president of Character.org. "We are calling for a nationwide commitment to provide parents with the resources and support they need to ensure that every child and teen in our country have the social skills and character strengths to flourish in school, in the workplace, and as citizens."

At a time when our nation struggles with division, isolation and incivility in the digital age, parents today agree on the character strengths they want their children to care most about. Yet as their children get older, it is critical for parents to continue to set clear expectations for their children.

Character.org has developed the "Five C's of Character Development" to help parents ensure that their child grows into a thriving person of character. The Five C's are: commitment, consistency, conversations, community and celebration. Yet parents can't do it alone. Character.org has also included questions for educators, coaches, after-school program leaders and workplace leaders to consider as they create their own culture of character.

To learn more and download the full report, visit Character.org/parent-survey/.

About Character.org

Founded in 1993, Character.org is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that empowers people of all ages to practice and model character strengths that shape our hearts, minds, and choices. Character.org is widely known for its 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character, a comprehensive framework developed by school leaders and character education researchers. During the past 20 years, more than 1,000 schools have been recognized by Character.org as a National School of Character. Character.org also strives each year to recognize and celebrate thousands of people in schools, organizations, workplace, families and communities across the world who are "champions for character."

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers, or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Media Contact:

Kate Johnson

kate.johnson@finnpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Character.org