Clinch's Flight Control Now Integrated with Figma for Omnichannel Dynamic Ad Creation

The Figma-Clinch Exporter Plugin Marks the First Instance of a Direct Figma Integration for the Purpose of Dynamic Creative Optimization

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, today announced the launch of the Figma-Clinch Exporter Plugin, which enables designers to import their Figma designs into Flight Control for efficient dynamic ad creation.

Flight Control offers users total flexibility and control over every aspect of the campaign activation process, including creative authoring, mapping, and ad serving. Using the plugin, designers can seamlessly and directly import multi-layout/multi-layer design compositions to Flight Control, drastically improving a campaigns speed to market by reducing the number of steps required to produce creative variations.

"Flight Control was built to accommodate best-in-class tools and technologies that serve the campaign activation process," said Adi Raz, Head of Product at Clinch. "For the first time, ads created in Figma can be directly connected to a wide range of data sources that let them speak more relevantly to each consumer, and unlock the full potential of dynamic creative optimization."

Flight Controls' intuitive user interface, creative authoring tools, and dynamic mapping features make it easy to convert Figma assets into HTML or Image ads enriched with dynamic functionalities, with content that can be modified on the fly and pushed directly into live campaigns.

To download the Figma-Clinch Explorer Plugin, access the storefront linked here. https://www.figma.com/community/plugin/1194724814390185175 .

For additional inquiries, please contact support at: FigmaSupport@clinch.co .

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

