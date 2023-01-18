BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES NEW WEEKLY ONE-HOUR TELEVISION SERIES 'FAST: HOME RESCUE'

Announces 'Firm Go' for Fall 2023 in Broadcast Syndication for Weekly One-Hour Series Highlighting Home Renovations for Families Impacted by Natural Disasters

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group proudly announces a 'firm go' for the creation and launch of its 70th and newest HD television series FAST: HOME RESCUE. This new one-hour weekly home renovation series highlighting families impacted by natural disasters as it follows disaster-relief organization Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) -- founded by the late FAST & FURIOUS movie franchise star, Paul Walker. FAST: HOME RESCUE is a weekly one-hour syndicated series for fall 2023 available to broadcast television stations.

Each adrenaline-pumping, awe-inspiring, heart-warming episode of FAST: HOME RESCUE follows Cody and Felicia Walker (brother and sister-in-law of the late actor, Paul Walker) as they rebuild homes that were devastated by natural disasters. Spreading neighborly love around America, the husband-and-wife duo run Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW), a disaster relief organization started by Paul, which deploys all over the world to help families get back into their storm damaged houses. Every week, Cody and Felicia lead their team to rebuild and renovate a home for a different family. With so many houses to fix from coast to coast, they only have one week to complete each build! While the stakes couldn't be higher, they make sure to always have a ton of fun while completing each project!

"The new series FAST: HOME RESCUE is at the intersection of extreme weather events and home renovation. This transformative show reveals the destructive nature of tornadoes, fires and floods, while highlighting the powerful recovery stories of each family," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, "Viewers will experience many emotions during the one-hour episodes, from heartbreak, to surprise, and heart-warming moments of triumph."

FAST: HOME RESCUE is produced by Allen Media Group in conjunction with Fight or Flight Studios and is distributed exclusively by Allen Media Group Television.

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 70 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

