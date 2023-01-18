ALM Announces New Course on Banking and Cannabis

Sixth module in the Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM Global released the sixth course in the six-course Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation, Banking and Cannabis: Best Buds or Up in Smoke?

"Financial institutions have traditionally avoided cannabis businesses; however, as the industry has grown financial services have become more needed. With this course, we wanted to address cannabis-related financial issues and liabilities," notes Molly Miller, ALM's chief content officer. "This course is great for anyone looking to run, fund or insure a cannabis-related business."

Banking and Cannabis: Best Buds or Up in Smoke? This course covers many financial aspects of legalized cannabis and cannabis-related businesses. Beginning with a brief overview of banking and cannabis, the course takes a deep dive into prospective federal legislation that will affect the future of cannabis-related businesses. It also covers crucial components of cannabis and small businesses in relation to financial services regarding such businesses. This course finishes with an in-depth look at what building a strong banking program for cannabis-related businesses should look like, including models, workflows, and the keys to a program's success. After taking the course, cannabis businesses and financial institutions alike will have a better understanding of the banking issues involved and how to improve their risk profile to be more attractive to insurers.

Marijuana legalization is increasing across the United States, and more and more organizations have connections to cannabis-related businesses, which have unique insurance, banking, and risk management needs. The forward-thinking Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation is being developed by ALM's subject matter experts and thought leaders in conjunction with multiple insurance, legal and cannabis industry authorities. The coursework is hot off the presses, and it's regularly updated to reflect the ever-evolving cannabis industry.

Along with Cannabis Insurance 101, Managing the Risks of Cannabis-Related Businesses, Handling Cannabis Insurance Claims, Real Estate and Cannabis Insurance, and Workers Compensation for Cannabis Businesses, Banking and Cannabis is the final course in the Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation, designed to help anyone understand the key issues, risks and business needs to be successful in operating and advising a cannabis-related business.

To register for the course at the introductory price of $199 or to learn more, visit www.nutraining.com

