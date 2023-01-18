ACT Capital Advisors Represents FlashCo in its Acquisition of Metkote

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to FlashCo Manufacturing, Inc ("FlashCo") in its acquisition of Metkote Laminated Products ("Metkote") located outside of Scranton, PA.

Founded in 2000 in Sonoma County, CA, FlashCo has become one of North America's largest roof flashing and accessory manufacturers. The company has plants throughout the U.S. to ensure quick delivery to roofing contractors, distributors, and manufacturers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Dan Nicklaus (Managing Director), and Ivan Trindev (Senior Associate), advised FlashCo on the transaction and acquisition capital.

"Already a leader in roofing accessories, FlashCo enhances its ability to service their industry with the addition of Metkote," said Nicklaus. "We are excited to have delivered a positive outcome for the FlashCo team."

"We're pleased to announce our acquisition of Metkote," said Greg Morrow, CEO of FlashCo. "This strategic acquisition completes our footprint throughout the United States."

About FlashCo

For over 22 years, FlashCo has been a trusted source of dependable prefabricated accessories for the immediate needs of roofing contractors, distributors, and industry-leading roofing material manufacturers. For more information, visit https://www.flashco.com/

About Metkote

Metkote manufactures vinyl-metal laminates for emergency vehicles, roofing, furniture, appliances, partitions, and more. Founded in Pennsylvania in 1989, Metkote has since expanded to become a leader in its industry. For more information, visit https://www.metkote.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com/.

