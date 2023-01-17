WYNN LAS VEGAS DEBUTS WYNN LIVING WELL PROGRAM FOCUSED ON HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Resort Introduces Exclusive Collection of Offerings by Tom Brady, Fitness Personality Amanda Kloots and Wellness and Recovery Experts NutriDrip by Clean Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) unveils Wynn Living Well, a program that offers guests curated health and wellness experiences at the resort, ranging from Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero's TB12 method and golf at Wynn Golf Club, the only course on the Las Vegas Strip, to custom IV therapies at NutriDrip by Clean Market, and bespoke in-room workout videos from Amanda Kloots. Designed with flexibility and fun in mind, Wynn Living Well provides a wide range of activities that inject a sense of well-being into each visit.

"Being away from home does not mean you have to compromise on your desire to stay fit, eat right, or enjoy healthy activity – our program was created to provide our guests everything they need to live well, no matter how they choose to define it," said Brian Gullbrants, Chief Operating Officer - North America, Wynn Resorts. "Through the Wynn Living Well program, we're able to offer our guests world-class instructors, five-star treatments, exclusive fitness programs and health-conscious fine dining at a caliber that only Wynn can deliver."

Wynn Living Well features well-known health and wellness personality Amanda Kloots as the program's ambassador. In addition to co-hosting CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show "The Talk," Kloots is a New York Times bestselling author, dancer, actress, writer, producer, and athletic trainer, as well as a major proponent of healthy living. Kloots created four accessible custom full-body work-out videos, available in-room at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas.

"My number one goal, whether traveling or at home, is to make fitness part of my daily routine, and incorporate movement into my everyday," said Amanda Kloots, Wynn Living Well ambassador. "Wynn's new wellness program will help those on-the-go do just that. Whether it's one of my original in-room workout videos or a nutritious meal at one of the resort's acclaimed restaurants, the new program is a holistic approach to wellness that features something for everyone."

The Wynn Living Well program focuses on three health and wellness pillars, including:

RENEW: Combining traditional and innovative treatments, the Renew pillar promotes relaxation on the deepest level for a total body reboot. Options range from a CBD-infused massage or skin-revitalizing facial at the Wynn or Encore spas, to a relaxing caviar-infused scalp treatment at the Wynn or Encore salons. Guests of the resort will derive further restoration from retreat-inspired accommodations intended to give travelers a sense of escapism, featuring premium linens and convenient amenities.

REPLENISH: The Replenish pillar provides guests with nourishment to support physical, mental and spiritual wellness. Choices for replenishment include hydration and vitamin IV drip therapies from the leader in functional wellness, NutriDrip by Clean Market. Also available are aromatherapy massages and oxygen-infused facials at the Wynn and Encore spas. The resort's renowned chefs have created special Wynn Living Well menus to highlight nutritious culinary offerings. In addition, Wynn's acclaimed mixologist, Mariena Mercer Boarini , has created the "Drinking Well" program, offering guests non-alcoholic beverages throughout the resort. The customized beverage program highlights innovative ingredients such as reishi mushrooms, lion's mane, ashwagandha, maca, and other healthful adaptogens that promote natural energy, happiness, clarity, and balance.

RE-ENERGIZE: Wynn Living Well's Re-Energize pillar features a comprehensive menu of fitness offerings for everyone and every level. Options at the resort include an immersive SoulCycle class, a round of golf at Wynn Golf Club, the resort's 6,722-yard championship course, or the chance to stretch, strengthen or reset with a yoga class at The Fitness Centers at Wynn and Encore. Wynn's Fitness Center recently completed a refresh that features state-of-the-art equipment by TechnoGym, an Italian-made fitness line that sets the standard in luxury wellness through artistic design and innovative technologies. Guests can also partake in Amanda Kloots' in-room workout videos or book a one-on-one treatment session with a TB12 Body Coach. Co-founded by Tom Brady and his Body Coach Alex Guerrero , TB12 emphasizes muscle recovery and injury prevention through a holistic approach to pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness to achieve longevity and pain-free living.

Available for both visitors and guests of the resort, the wide range of Wynn Living Well offerings can be booked individually, or in a package to maximize a personalized experience and subsequent benefits. For additional information, please contact a Wynn Living Well representative at 702-770-WELL or visit wynnlasvegas.com/wynn-living-well.

