Aragon Research Recognizes Cresta as an "Innovator" in the Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center

The Evaluation Based on Cresta's Strategy and Performance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leader in real-time intelligence for the contact center, has been listed by Aragon Research, Inc in the "Innovator" section of the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center Report. The report recognizes the leading providers using conversational AI technology to improve customer and employee experience.

"Our inclusion as an Innovator in this report further cements Cresta's position as a leader in AI for the contact center industry and demonstrates the transformative effect that contact center technology can have on business," said Scott Kolman, Cresta CMO. "The use of AI in contact centers is helping organizations enhance the customer experience through more effective engagement. Cresta's conversational AI is empowering businesses to forge deeper, more positive relationships with their customers while at the same time managing operational costs."

The Cresta Real-Time Intelligence platform features four conversational AI product offerings for the intelligent contact center:

Cresta Agent Assist enables agents to be significantly more effective through automated note taking, real-time AI-suggested responses, hints, and checklists. enables agents to be significantly more effective through automated note taking, real-time AI-suggested responses, hints, and checklists.

Cresta Director helps managers to better support and coach agents by providing insight into agent conversations, creating coaching plans, and developing scorecards. helps managers to better support and coach agents by providing insight into agent conversations, creating coaching plans, and developing scorecards.

Cresta Insights empowers organizations to better understand customer trends, answer critical business questions, and uncover new unknowns to make faster, smarter decisions. empowers organizations to better understand customer trends, answer critical business questions, and uncover new unknowns to make faster, smarter decisions.

Cresta Virtual Agent , which is modeled on the behavior of top agents, identifies conversation types best suited for automation and leverages state-of-the-art Natural Language Understanding to automate customer conversations. , which is modeled on the behavior of top agents, identifies conversation types best suited for automation and leverages state-of-the-art Natural Language Understanding to automate customer conversations.

"Cresta and the other noteworthy companies included in the report are leveraging conversational AI technology to positively and dramatically change the way contact centers operate," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research, Inc. "From Agent Assist to Director to Insights, Cresta is reshaping customer and employee experiences."

To learn more or download the report, visit the Cresta landing page .

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. To learn more about Cresta, visit www.cresta.com .

