Raintree Systems Announces Rebranding, Unveils New Logo

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced a rebranding centered around a new, modern logo that reflects the company's continued mission to be the most powerful, flexible all-in-one EMR for therapy.

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. (PRNewswire)

This rebranding follows a year in which Raintree added a new leadership team to take the company to the next level of growth, received investment funds from Serent Capital to augment the company's market-leading therapy software programs, and achieved 186% growth in new customer sales. The company is planning several new products and enhancements in the coming months.

Raintree was founded in 1983 and had retained its original logo (a white tree against a blue background) since the company's inception. The new logo is a re-imagination of the logo in a more modern, sleek appearance that demonstrates the company and product advancements.

The blue conveys the trust, security and loyalty between Raintree and its customers, as shown by the over 95% retention rate. Two circles in the logo connote security and support, while the center leaf demonstrates growth and abundance.

"We wanted a logo that reflects the modern technology company we are today while also keeping true to the mission and legacy that our founder, Richard Welty, built into the organization," said Raintree CEO Nick Hedges. "While our logo has evolved, our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enable our customers to meet the growing need for physical therapy and rehab services remains as strong as ever."

For more information on Raintree Systems, please visit raintreeinc.com.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications for Raintree

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raintree