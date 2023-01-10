Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Names Jaime Waters as New Senior Vice President of Compliance

Accomplished Compliance Leader Will Also Serve as the Corporate Secretary

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and financial products, today announced the hiring of Jaime Waters as senior vice president of compliance and secretary.

"Jaime joins the LBIG team with a wealth of knowledge in the life and health industry," said Eric Johansson, executive vice president and chief operations officer at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "Her dedication to the business and her compliance expertise will be a great asset to the organization."

Prior to joining LBIG, Waters served as the head of compliance at EquiTrust, a top provider of fixed and indexed annuities and life insurance products. She has more than 20 years of experience in the life and health industry, including business administration, securities, and compliance.

"I am thrilled to join the Liberty Bankers team to lead its compliance operations," said Waters. "The company is going through tremendous growth, and I look forward to using my experience to help accomplish many new initiatives in this coming year."

Waters is a fellow of the Life Management Institute and holds the designations of insurance regulatory compliance associate, annuity products associate, customer service associate, insurance agency administration, and financial services. She is also a member of the Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals.

Waters graduated from Upper Iowa University with a bachelor of science and master of business administration in corporate financial management.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected insurance group that offers a variety of life, health, and financial products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of American Monumental Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company.

More information is available at www.lbig.com.

