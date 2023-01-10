360 Talent Avenue Receives Comparably Award for Companies for Diversity

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Talent Avenue (360), a national talent solutions leader, has been awarded by Comparably as a Best Company in North America for Diversity.

"Diversity, equality and inclusion are priorities for the leadership at 360 and I'm pleased to learn that our employees' feedback was positive for diverse representation within our organization," said Lacey Menchen, CEO of 360 Talent Avenue. "We strive to ensure that everyone feels welcomed, respected, and that their ideas and opinions are valued."

Diverse employees at 360 scored the company 90/100 across various culture categories, placing 360 Talent Avenue in the top 10% of companies on Comparably with 11-50 Employees for Comparably's diversity score. The Diversity score provides insights into how diverse employees feel and rate their work experience at 360 Talent Avenue across various culture dimensions. Rankings were determined based on feedback to a series of questions in 16 core culture metrics, from compensation and career growth to leadership and work environment.

About 360 Talent Avenue

With a mission to connect businesses with exceptional talent, We Recruit Better.™ We are a dedicated partner who genuinely cares about the success of our clients. We have the proven expertise to quickly attract, engage, and hire qualified candidates. To learn more about 360 Talent Avenue, visit 360TalentAvenue.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

About Comparably Awards

Comparably Awards is an annual series highlighting the best companies and CEOs in 16 different workplace culture categories throughout the year. Since launching in late 2017, the awards have always been based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12- month look-back period. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

