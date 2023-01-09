Modine To Participate in the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on January 11, 2023

RACINE, Wis. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 11:40 a.m. ET and the simultaneous, live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.modine.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:40 a.m. ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cjs5/mod/1464608

At Modine, we are Engineering A Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information visit www.modine.com.

Kathleen Powers

(262) 636-1687

kathleen.t.powers@modine.com

