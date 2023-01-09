BREAKING RECORDS AT THE PA FARM SHOW! SIP TO SUPPORT HUNGER!

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Farm Show is well underway in Harrisburg, and thanks to generous corporate donations, the Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign kicks off the New Year with a record setting $201,000!

Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding (center), Jane Clements, Executive Director of Feeding Pennsylvania (left) and Dave Smith, Executive Director of the PA Dairymen’s Association (right) toast to record setting donations of $201,000 to kick off the 2023 FILL A GLASS WITH HOPE® campaign at the PA Farm Show. (PRNewswire)

Fill a Glass with Hope®, a joint venture by the PA Dairymen's Association, Feeding Pennsylvania, and American Dairy Association North East, is the first statewide charitable fresh milk program in the country and has provided more than 34 million servings of milk to families in need. Funds enable food banks to purchase fresh milk at a reduced price from local dairy processors to ensure that food insecure families have access to the essential nutrients that milk provides.

Those attending the PA Farm Show can support the campaign by making donations at collection containers at the PA Dairymen's Milkshake Booths at the PA Preferred® Food Court Main Hall and at the GIANT Expo Hall. Donations can be made anytime online at https://www.feedingpa.org/our-programs/fill-a-glass-with-hope/.

