KPMG LLP Acquires Prominent Strategy Consultancy Firm, The Arnold Group LLC

KPMG Advisory strengthens its strategy capability with growth-oriented offerings for the technology sector.

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, today announced it has acquired The Arnold Group LLC, a consultancy firm providing growth-oriented strategy development for market leaders in the technology sector for the past 20 years. This acquisition creates a unique capability of strategy, design, and implementation that enables KPMG to quickly gain critical mass and scale. The Arnold Group complements KPMG's existing services footprint by bringing strategic capabilities in the commercial sales and revenue enhancement areas. As part of the transaction, all Arnold Group team members joined KPMG when the acquisition closed on January 1, 2023. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Having The Arnold Group join KPMG is directly aligned with our overall growth strategy and vision for the future, a perfect fit for where our firm is headed. We are now even better positioned to devise and deliver innovative and holistic transformation programs for our clients through our shared breadth of knowledge and expertise in growth-oriented strategy, end-to-end commercialization, and performance transformation," said Carl Carande, Vice Chair, Advisory, KPMG. "For both the tech industry and those aspiring to grow their tech-oriented business, KPMG can provide an integrated team to support go-to-market strategy, design, and execution uniquely aligned with today's C-suite agenda," he concluded.

"This is an exciting opportunity to scale our business for our people, our clients, and the markets we serve," said Carl Albrecht, co-founder of The Arnold Group LLC. "Clients of both The Arnold Group and KPMG will benefit from our collective strengths – highly qualified professionals with unique expertise, increased delivery capacity, and a more comprehensive transformation offering. We look forward to continuing our commitment to service excellence as part of the KPMG team."

"As companies navigate today's economic uncertainty, it's critical that they invest in the right strategic growth initiatives, alongside their performance improvement efforts. This acquisition allows us to bring the best of both to our clients, leveraging sales and channel strategy, pricing and packaging, and commercial systems, to help them gain market share and outpace their competitors," said Scott Rankin, Strategy Leader, KPMG.

About The Arnold Group LLC

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, The Arnold Group LLC is a strategy consultancy focused exclusively on go-to-market (GTM) strategy development for B2B technology companies. The Arnold Group works with technology companies to accelerate growth, drive commercial transitions, and simplify the customer experience. By taking an end-to-end view of commercialization, The Arnold Group connects what companies sell with how they sell through streamlined commercial operations.

