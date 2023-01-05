For an Unprecedented 11 Years in a Row, Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder

National 55+ Leader Receives Highest Score Among Homebuilder Brands

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unprecedented 11 consecutive years, Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder by Lifestory Research in their 2023 national study among over 17,000 55+ home shoppers.

"Our teams around the country are committed to creating authentic communities where homeowner members have every opportunity to transform their lives and Live Happier®. As a leading 55 plus home builder, our focus has always been on listening to customers, developing trust-based relationships with them, and finding ways to meet their needs as they evaluate all the choices available to them in the market," Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President, Jeff McQueen, said. "To know that for the last 11 years, Trilogy has been able to consistently capture the highest trust of home buyers across the country is a testament to our entire team's passion around putting customers at the heart of all we do as a brand."

With its Trilogy brand, Shea Homes has made earning the trust of 55+ homebuyers across the country a priority and has been recognized as America's Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder every year since Lifestory Research began its annual study in 2013. Here are some noteworthy details on this year's historic award:

Trilogy received the highest Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score in its Active Adult Resort Builder category for 2023 at 117.3

The Net Trust Quotient Score calculates an index based on various aspects of study respondents' brand perceptions—such as quality, trustworthiness, reputation and other brand attributes

For over 20 years, Shea Homes' Trilogy division has been bringing buyers an alternative to traditional active adult communities with disruptive innovations like on-site day spas and wellness centers; Avid trail systems; comprehensive fitness including Afturburn HIIT workouts, free weights and resistance training, spin and Pilates classes and movement studios for yoga, tai chi and other group classes; farm to table restaurants; robust wine and spirit programs; nationally simulcast events and classes; national group travel; homeowner led clubs and more. A key differentiator for day to day life is a full hospitality staff that may include a Lifestyle Director who plans events and special experiences, Executive Chefs, Sommeliers, Wellness Directors and Fitness Trainers, all working together to create a true resort-caliber experience for homeowners and encourage personal transformation.

Lifestory Research is a trusted national independent market research firm. To identify America's Most Trusted® brands, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual study in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The 2023 ranking of Active Adult Resort Builders is from 17,308 people surveyed between January and December 2022 in the United States who were actively shopping for a new home in a 55+ community.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division was founded in 1999 and offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available or currently selling across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington. Trilogy branded communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through opportunities to explore new interests and activities, make wellness a top priority, and connect to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience an enriching lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained, resort-caliber staff. Trilogy® by Shea Homes has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com.

For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

