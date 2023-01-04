Violife® Grows U.S. Product Portfolio with Launch of Dairy-Free Sour Cream

Newest Innovation Now Available at Select Walmart Locations Nationwide

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Violife, the no. 1 selling brand of dairy-free cheese in the U.S., has launched a dairy-free sour cream alternative in 883 Walmart locations.

Violife Just Like Sour Cream (MSRP: $4.99) offers a creamy, rich, and tangy taste without the dairy. The newest innovation is the perfect swap in all recipes that require sour cream – from creamy stuffed potatoes to delicious pound cakes – and can also be used to top your favorite dish, such as nachos, tacos, and chili.

"It is important for Violife to continue expanding our portfolio to offer delicious dairy-free alternatives for everyone to enjoy," said Debra Yoo, Senior Brand Manager at Violife. "We created Just Like Sour Cream to have a creamy, cooling, and tangy flavor so fans won't miss out on what they know and love!"

Just Like Sour Cream pairs well with Violife's dairy-free cheese varieties, making it easier than ever for consumers to incorporate more dairy-free alternatives into their diet. All Violife products are non-GMO and free from dairy, lactose, soy, palm oil, artificial flavors, preservative, nuts, and gluten.

You can find delicious recipes featuring Violife dairy-free products here: https://violifefoods.com/us/recipes/. To find the nearest participating Walmart locations, please visit: https://violifefoods.com/us/where-we-are-locator/.

About Violife

At Violife, we want everyone to live life to the fullest. Originating from ''vios'', the Greek word for life, Violife means "life squared." We bring people together by making food that everyone can enjoy. Based in Thessalonica, Greece, Violife has been dedicated to making great-tasting, 100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods since the 1990s. Violife products were created by three friends in Greece who wanted to eat cheese throughout the 100 days of fasting observed under the Greek Orthodox calendar, which prohibits eating dairy products.

To learn more about Violife, please visit the Violife YouTube channel to view our EPIC Movie or visit www.violifefoods.com/recipes and check out @ViolifeUS on Instagram for recipe inspiration - from dairy-free dinners to delicious vegan desserts.

