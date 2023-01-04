Provi and Johnson Brothers Expand Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Online Marketplace Experience

ST. PAUL, Minn. and CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi , the largest ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, and Johnson Brothers , a wine, beer, and spirits distributor, today announced an expanded partnership to increase marketplace access for on- and off-premise customers in select new markets. The launch will offer retailers in Nevada, Wisconsin, and Florida a new way to discover and shop Johnson Brothers' robust portfolio and interact with sales consultants.

The companies currently partner in key east coast markets, such as New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Rhode Island. With this expanded collaboration, more trade customers will have access to Johnson Brothers' current portfolio, up-to-date inventory, and real-time product discounts through Provi's marketplace.

Founded in 1953, Johnson Brothers' portfolio includes global suppliers and the newest craft brands in the wine, beer, and spirits industries.

Provi's mission is to bring greater efficiency to the beverage alcohol industry and the existing three tier system. The company's online marketplace simplifies the complex process of ordering, selling, and promoting wholesale alcohol between buyers, distributors, and suppliers. In early 2022, the company announced it joined forces with SevenFifty and recently shared its commitment to further enhance the marketplace experience and distributor tools .

"Alongside Provi's overall goal to improve connections across the beverage alcohol three-tier system, our focus as a company is to make the jobs of distributors, on- and off-premise retailers, and suppliers easier," said Taylor Katzman, Provi's Founder & CEO. "We are excited to have a partner like Johnson Brothers who shares a common ethos and are committed to the digital transformation of our industry."

Provi ( www.provi.com )

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors and suppliers. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty, which included the Beverage Media properties with industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily , an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.

Johnson Brothers

Johnson Brothers is a leading wine, beer, and spirits distributor in the United States. As a third-generation family company, Johnson Brothers continues to be driven by the values established by its founder Lynn Johnson in 1953: work ethic, passion, innovation, teamwork, excellence, and integrity. By partnering with the best suppliers worldwide, Johnson Brothers delivers outstanding brands and services to customers across 21 states. To learn more about Johnson Brothers and its supplier partners, visit Johnsonbrothers.com, or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

