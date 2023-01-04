Ophthalmologist Craig Moskowitz Applauds the FDA's Potential Intervention into the LASIK Industry

Dr. Moskowitz offers no-commitment, no-pressure second opinions to help patients decide if LASIK is safe for them

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Craig Moskowitz, a dually board-certified ophthalmologist and leading no-cut laser vision correction specialist at Moskowitz Eye Care, is commending the FDA's plan to require LASIK centers to provide warning information prior to performing the operation.

Dr. Moskowitz urges the FDA to approve the proposed guidelines to ensure that patients are accurately educated about the risks associated with LASIK.

"While controversial, this likely intervention by the FDA is what proactive public health oversight looks like," said Dr. Moskowitz. "People get LASIK without thinking twice, but only because what Kleenex is to Tissue Paper, LASIK is to Laser Vision Correction. In reality, there are statistically far safer procedures to achieve better vision without contacts or glasses."

Based in New York City, Dr. Moskowitz provides free in-person and virtual second opinions to anyone considering whether LASIK is right for them.

"LASIK isn't wrong for everyone. But from what I've seen first-hand, the same side effects that have concerned the FDA and National Institute of Health for the past 10 to 20 years are only getting worse," said Dr. Moskowitz.

In particular, Dr. Moskowitz says that our dramatic increase in media consumption and screen time only aggravates dry eye symptoms that LASIK patients experience.

"This speaks to the immutable problem at the core of LASIK, which is the creation of a flap," he said.

Alternative laser vision correction procedures like Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA) and Photo-Refractive Keratectomy (PRK) do not rely on a flap cut, significantly reducing the likelihood of dry eyes and other long-term complications.

Although Dr. Moskowitz specializes in ASA, he encourages anyone researching LASIK or PRK to contact him for a free and objective consultation about what procedure best suits their eyes based on their health, lifestyle and profession.

