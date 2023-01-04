AvAir Selected by Honeywell to be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor for C130 and P3 APUs

Partnership Creates Unique Distribution Channel within Defense Aviation Aftermarket

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has been selected by Honeywell Aerospace to be the exclusive worldwide distributor of its 85- and 95-series auxiliary power units (APUs), including spares for all commercial and defense applications.

AvAir and Honeywell partnership (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to announce this new partnership with Honeywell and create a unique distribution channel for these APUs," said Moe El-Khatib, vice president - defense at AvAir. "This opportunity will allow us to continue to provide our existing and new customers improved access and more solutions to critical parts."

These APU models are currently in service on over 1,400 aircraft worldwide, including the C130 and P3 aircraft in the defense sector, and the Boeing 737-CL in the commercial sector.

"Aligning with AvAir made sense as both companies will provide the best service, innovative technologies and aftermarket solutions in a world that continues to evolve," said Tim Van Luven, senior director of sales at Honeywell Aerospace. "We look forward to a long partnership with AvAir to improve both market reach and customer service."

AvAir, now in its 22nd year in business, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero. For more information on Honeywell, visit Honeywell.com/

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021 and 2022 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100 two years in a row, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

###

Contact: Claire Natale

claire@evolveprandmarketing.com

202.294.5999

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AvAir