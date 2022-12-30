Facebook
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Wellness Beverage to Improve Health (HOF-267)

Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wellness beverage that is healthy, refreshing, organic and easy to enjoy," said an inventor, from Jersey Village, Texas, "so I invented TITO'S RESTORE TONIC. My formula would offer a tasty and nutritious way to improve health."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides a well-being drink for consumers of all ages. In doing so, it offers a delicious taste. It also could provide added health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, increasing energy and stimulating the mind and body. The invention features an all-natural and organic formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for health-conscious individuals. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

