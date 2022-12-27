"Gift of Love" Revealed as the 2023 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Theme

The New Year Is Full of Fresh Opportunities and Potential

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, there is excitement to gather again and special memories to create with loved ones, making New Year's Eve a chance to reflect upon the year. With a new year inspiring us to look forward, Waterford reveals the newest design in their "Greatest Gifts" series: "Gift of Love." This marks the tenth year in the series of designs and themes for the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball.

For over twenty years, the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball has been the symbol of New Year's Eve for people all around the world. Part of the yearly tradition includes replacing 192 of the 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles on the Ball with designs from the yearly "Greatest Gifts" collection. This year's "Gift of Love" design will be included next to the past nine designs and last year's "Gift of Wisdom" pattern. On Friday, January 1st at 12:00 AM ET, billions of people from all around the world will tune in to witness the iconic 2023 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drop.

"The anticipation for this years New Year's Eve celebrations is greater than ever before and gathering with friends and family for those intimate moments are not being taken for granted," said Tom Brennan, Master Craftsman and Spokesperson, Waterford Crystal. "With Waterford's "Gift of Love" collection, we hope it inspires everyone to see 2023 as an opportunity for a fresh start and full of potential, and we're grateful the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball will to be part of your special moments together."

Crafted since 1783, Waterford Crystal is at the center of some of the world's most celebrated moments, making each one more special, including your holiday season. The 2023 Waterford Gift of Love Collection includes the commemorative Times Square Ball Ornament ($125), Times Square Clear Love Flutes ($190), Times Square Clear Love Double Old Fashioned Glasses ($190), Times Square Colored Love Double Old Fashioned Glasses ($250), Times Square Replica Panel Ornament ($80), Times Square Replica Ball Ornament ($75) and the Times Square Heart Ornament ($125).

For more information on the 2022 Waterford Times Square Holiday Collection, please visit https://www.waterford.com/en-us/christmas/christmas-collection/time-square-ball-drop.

For more information on the Waterford Crystal Times Square Ball, please visit https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/nye-history-times-square-ball.

About the Greatest Gifts Collection

The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Greatest Gifts Collection is a distinctive ten year issue of crystal ornaments, stemware and giftware sharing the common thread of international generosity. Beginning with the "Gift of Imagination," in 2014 and concluding in 2023 with the "Gift of Love," each annual edition of the Greatest Gifts series depicts a "gift" – a theme of global aspiration whose value is universally treasured. Waterford designers create a signature cut crystal design for each edition which will be incorporated into the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball, such as this year's "Gift of Love" triangle.

About Waterford

Embracing Irish heritage, craftsmanship and spirit since 1783, Waterford is renowned for glass of unrivalled brilliance and clarity. The finest quality crystal and elegant contemporary designs are coveted around the world, creating a sense of magic and feeling of discovery. Waterford was founded by brothers, William and George Penrose, with a vision to create the finest quality crystal for drinkware and home decoration. Today, more than two hundred years later, Waterford has a global reputation for creating crystal designs of immense beauty with each piece etched with Waterford as a mark of authenticity and quality. waterford.com

About Fiskars Group

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Our brands include Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Moomin by Arabia, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Our brands are present in more than 100 countries and we have more than 350 own stores. We have 7,000 employees and our global net sales in 2021 were EUR 1.3 billion. We are driven by our common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth. www.fiskarsgroup.com

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball.

