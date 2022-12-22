InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Footwear for Women (RKH-446)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to convert a shoe from a fashionable pump to a comfortable flat," said an inventor, from Stafford, Va., "so I invented COMFOR PUMPS. My design enables you to work and commute or go from day to night with one pair of shoes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved footwear option for women. In doing so, it enables the user to easily switch between stylish heels and comfortable flats. As a result, it enhances comfort when standing or walking for extended periods of time and it eliminates the need to carry extra pairs of shoes. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-446, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp