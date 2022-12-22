BAFFIN MAKES PRODUCT DONATION TO UNITED NATIONS IN SUPPORT OF UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

CANADIAN BRAND TO DONATE 2,500 BOOTS TO UNHCR, THE UN REFUGEE AGENCY

STONEY CREEK, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Baffin announced the donation of 2,500 boots to UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency, who are supporting global humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. As a part of Baffin's Citizenship Boot Project, a venture that launched in 2021 to provide footwear to those in need, this donation will provide cold-weather protection to Ukrainians who have been impacted by the effects of war.

"Baffin stands firmly with the citizens of Ukraine and those who have been impacted by the war. We are proud to support them in the way we know best, providing cold-weather products that will help with the need for protection against the cold-climate," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "We join with our partners at Canada Goose in supporting those who have been impacted by the violence and thank them for their leadership on this initiative."

In early conversations with UNHCR, Baffin learned that kids' boots were specifically needed at this time. In support of this need Baffin mobilized and processed a large, dedicated production run of kids boots that would supplement the existing quantities that were ready to be donated. This extra production run was manufactured by Baffin employees who volunteered their time outside of production hours and over the weekends to ensure this project could be completed.

Baffin's Citizen Boot Project was made to provide cold-weather footwear to those in need. Made with a mix of recycled materials, regrind rubber and virgin materials provided by Baffin's compound suppliers Felix Compounds and Aurora Plastics, COMPANION is manufactured in Baffin's Stoney Creek, ON factory.

In support of this initiative Baffin's freight partner Geodis will be covering the costs of shipping this product to Poland where it will be further distributed by UNHCR.

Baffin joins with the international community in calling for peace in Ukraine.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

