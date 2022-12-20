House Energy Counsel Tyler O’Connor Returns to Crowell & Moring

Lead attorney on critical provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler O'Connor, formerly the energy counsel to the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, returns to Crowell & Moring as a partner in its Energy and Government Affairs practices.

O'Connor was responsible for many of the key energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), which combined provide hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, tax credits, and loans to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy and facilitate domestic manufacturing. As the lead energy lawyer, he was responsible for issues falling under the Federal Power Act and the Natural Gas Act. He also worked extensively on transmission permitting and financing issues and was the primary committee staffer responsible for energy cybersecurity, supply chain investment, emerging industries, including offshore wind and hydrogen, and the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office portfolio.

O'Connor will advise energy, automotive, manufacturing, and other clients seeking to capitalize on the IRA and IIJA's significant investments, and will, among other things, help companies engage with federal and state agencies and officials as to the opportunities created by this game-changing legislation, and in understanding and navigating the complex rulemaking processes required to be undertaken. In addition, O'Connor will work with Crowell's cybersecurity and trade practices to advise energy companies on emerging cybersecurity threats and trade barriers. He is also a skilled energy litigator with first-chair trial experience.

"Tyler brings in-depth experience from his time on the Hill and private practice," said Jim Flood, chair of Crowell & Moring's Government Affairs Group. "His direct involvement in the creation and passage of the IRA and IIJA – combined with his relationships with House leaders, federal agency officials, and industry stakeholders – adds great value to our team and demonstrates that he not only knows the law and the key decisionmakers, but can also identify the significant opportunities and pathways available to our clients."

O'Connor joins Lisa Henneberry, another recent addition to the partnership, who brings more than three decades of experience helping clients navigate and mitigate risk in the global energy sector. His arrival coincides with Sam Edwards, a corporate partner joining the Denver office, whose experience will augment the firm's energy transactional capabilities.

"As the energy transition accelerates, many clients are pivoting to embrace this new landscape, and we will continue our efforts to attract talented and experienced attorneys like Tyler, Lisa, and Sam to guide our clients in this fundamental realignment," said Kirsten L. Nathanson, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Group. "Tyler's energy practice is broad: he is a counselor, regulatory advisor, litigator, arbitration lawyer, and, now, policy and government funding specialist. He has worked for renewable energy developers, universities, gas pipelines, and numerous other commercial entities in the energy space, and we are very excited that he has chosen to continue his career back with us."

O'Connor earned his law degree from Emory University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Emory University. He previously clerked for Judge Catharina Haynes on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Presidential Library.

"I am thrilled to return to Crowell & Moring and reunite with my former colleagues. I look forward to drawing on my energy industry and Hill experience to help clients navigate the energy transition, engage with federal officials, and, when necessary, successfully resolve whatever disputes might arise along the way," O'Connor said.

