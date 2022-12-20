Genomma Lab to Host Investor Day and Site Visit on March 8, 2023 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care product companies in Mexico with an expanding international presence, will host its Investor Day and Site Visit ("Genomma Day") on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Mexico.

This event, held for equity analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by Genomma Lab's senior management and operations teams.

The Investor Day and Site Visit is open to the investment community and pre-registration is required via the following link:

https://mymottion.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MVcWmwYeRa2V2DQPhwjYCA.

Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees.

Financial analysts and institutional investors who are interested in attending the event in person should contact Daniel Suárez at daniel.suarez@genommalab.com.

Note regarding accommodation: Transportation from Genomma's headquarters to its manufacturing plant will be provided by the Company. Genomma Lab recommends that registered participants reserve at the Hilton Hotel Santa Fe which is located within the Samara building where Genomma's corporate offices, as well as offices of some of the most important companies in Mexico, are located. Note that the hotel is located within 50 meters / 1 min by car from Genomma headquarters, 3 km / 5 mins by car from Liverpool's headquarters and 12 km / 25 mins by car from Walmart Mexico's headquarters.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

