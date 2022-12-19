TrueBlue Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by National Association for Business Resources

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is honored to be named to the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For both in the Pacific Northwest and nationally. The program identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees.

"Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are committed to making our company a place where they can advance and thrive," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "We are proud to be among this year's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and will use this opportunity to further our employee-first culture."

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified Human Resources best practices and benchmarks for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. Applicants are scored on categories including compensation, benefits and wellness programs; employee engagement and retention; employee achievement and recognition; diversity, equity and inclusion; work-life balance; and leadership, strategy, and company performance. The 2022 winning companies were assessed by an independent firm, against a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

The regional program announces winners across six regions—Charlotte, Denver, Miami, Nashville, New York and the Pacific Northwest—annually. This year, the program received 630 nominations, and named 91 winners.

The national program names winners throughout the year in spring, summer, fall and winter. The winter Best and Brightest program honored 61 winning organizations from across the country out of 400 nominations.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2021, TrueBlue connected approximately 615,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

