Decision Point Center is Now In-Network with Aetna™

Decision Point Center, one of Arizona's most trusted drug and alcohol rehab centers, is now in-network with Aetna™, which can help make addiction treatment more affordable for more people.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Point Center, one of Arizona's most trusted addiction and dual diagnosis treatment centers, is now in-network with Aetna™. People with Aetna insurance, either purchased individually or provided through employment benefits, can now benefit from addiction & dual diagnosis treatment provided by Decision Point Center.

Aetna is one of the largest medical and healthcare insurance providers in the country. As an official in-network partner with Aetna, Decision Point Center can offer increased affordability to more people in Arizona who need drug and alcohol addiction treatments. When a medical provider or clinic like Decision Point Center is in-network with an insurance provider, it means that Decision Point Center can help more people than ever.

For more than 18-years, Decision Point Center has focused on providing high-quality, dual diagnosis and addiction treatment to the people of Arizona. It has earned accreditation by The Joint Commission, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that reviews healthcare organizations and recognizes those that uphold high levels of patient safety and care standards as well as National Association of Treatment Professionals (NAATP), an organization founded in providing the highest quality of addiction treatment.

Decision Point Center has also partnered with several other healthcare insurance providers to make it more affordable to obtain high-quality addiction services to the people in Arizona. Other than being in-network with Aetna, Decision Point Center is also in-network with BlueCross® BlueShield®, Humana®, Cigna®, Beacon Health Options, MultiPlan®, HealthWorks®, Shasta™, Anthem®, Tricare®, HealthChoice of Oklahoma, America's Choice Provider Network (ACPN), and FedMed.

For more information about Aetna insurance, inquiring parties can visit https://www.aetna.com/individuals-families.html. More information about the services of Decision Point Center in Arizona can be found at https://decisionpointcenter.com/.

