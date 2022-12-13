Symbridge Capital Announces Launch of Weekly Pre-IPO Offerings

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbridge Capital LLC, one of the industry's first FINRA-member broker-dealers authorized to operate a digital Alternative Trading Systems ("ATS"), today announced the launch of its pre-IPO offering platform, which provides accredited and institutional investors access to shares in private companies where current stakeholders are seeking liquidity in secondary markets. Investors will have access to a selection of pre-IPO securities through Symbridge Capital's private market solution.

Such pre-IPO equities are available to accredited investors, qualified purchasers and institutions. Interested parties can click here for more information.

"Symbridge Capital is focused on delivering timely opportunities to accredited and institutional investors," said Sean Bowden, CEO of Symbridge Capital. "With the downturn in valuations in private market equities, a number of our investors are looking for exceptional opportunities in pre-IPO companies. The introduction of our platform will make it easier for investors to access these types of compelling investment opportunities."

According to PitchBook, the number of private companies valued at more than $1 billion reached 340 in 2021, more than the past five years combined. And they've recently been trading at a 20 percent discount compared to the last quarter of 2021, according to a report from Forge Global. Some private companies have seen discounts of between 25% to 75% in the secondary marketplace from the last funding round, according to Forge.

Symbridge Capital's weekly pre-IPO offering platform was designed to solve for the major inefficiencies that currently exist in the private secondary marketplace. It offers enhanced liquidity and transparency, changing the game for accessing pre-IPO investment opportunities.

Founded in 2019, Symbridge Capital is part of a regulated digital asset ecosystem for institutions and accredited investors. Symbridge Capital's competitive suite of products and services includes digital asset tokenization, asset management, asset-backed tokens, as well as sourcing capital and liquidity in private markets. A focus on technology and licensing structures has uniquely positioned Symbridge to serve these markets. Additionally, as one of the initial licensed U.S. broker-dealers designated for the marketing and sale of both traditional and digital assets/securities, Symbridge Capital is on the leading-edge of the tokenization of private assets. Headquartered in Greenwich, CT you can learn more about Symbridge Capital at www.symbridge.com/capital

