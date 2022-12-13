Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Expands Partner Ranks with Promotions of Harsh Agarwal, Romain Dutartre, and Rob Volpe

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") announced today the appointment of three new Partners, Harsh Agarwal, Romain Dutartre, and Rob Volpe.

Mr. Agarwal joined CD&R in 2020 and has been integral to developing the Firm's technology platform and accelerating CD&R's focus on enterprise software, highlighted by the Firm's investments in Cloudera and Epicor, the latter of which he serves on the board of directors. Prior to joining CD&R, Mr. Agarwal spent more than ten years in senior technology investing roles. He earned an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.S.B.A. in business administration from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Mr. Dutartre joined CD&R in 2019 and focuses on European transactions in the industrial and business services sectors. His recent CD&R transaction experience includes investments in Atalian/OCS, Inizio, Sharp, SIG, and SOCOTEC, the latter of which he serves on the board of directors. He has spent the majority of his career evaluating private investment opportunities after starting as a management consultant at Bain & Co. He earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and an M.Sc. in management from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris.

Mr. Volpe joined CD&R in 2008 and specializes in the industrial vertical, with a focus on evaluating investment opportunities and growing CD&R's footprint in businesses engaged in the packaging, aerospace, transportation, and industrial technology sectors. He has played a key role in the Firm's investments in Cheney Brothers, Multi-Color Corporation, SiteOne Landscape Supply, US Foods, and Whitcraft Group and serves on the boards of directors of several of these companies. Mr. Volpe started his career at Morgan Stanley. He earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Dartmouth College.

"CD&R continues to invest in the development of our people and team to support our continued growth and success. We are delighted to recognize the accomplishments of Harsh, Romain, and Rob, each of whom has made meaningful contributions to the Firm and its performance," said Nate Sleeper, Chief Executive Officer of CD&R. "Not only have they all played critical roles in some of our most innovative and successful investments, but they also embody the integrity, perseverance, and teamwork that make CD&R's culture so distinctive."

